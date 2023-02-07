Honeytrap Case: Shradhanjali Fails To Depose Before Court

Bhubaneswar: In a recent development in the sensational honeytrap and blackmailing case involving couple Archana Nag and Jagabandhu Chand, the complainant Shradhanjali Behera yet again failed to appear before the court.

Shradhanjali was ordered to appear in court on Tuesday, but she did not appear citing that she has been suffering from viral fever. Despite repeated several notices; Shradhanjali has failed to appear before the court.

According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate has urged the court to issue an NBW (non-bailable warrant arrest) against Shradhanjali.

In the much-publicized Archana Nag, many big businessmen were involved, but neither the Commissionerate Police nor the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ED) has taken such drastic action.

Reportedly, the court has ordered Shradhanjali to appear before it on the 21st of February.

On the other hand, the hearing of the bail application of the Nag-Chand couple will be held on the 14th of February. On Tuesday, Archana and her husband Jagbandhu’s lawyer moved a bail plea before the court.

In the much-publicized honeytrap and blackmailing case, many bigwigs were found to be involved, but neither the Commissionerate Police nor the ED have taken such action in this regard.