‘Honey-Trapped’ DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for leaking secret information to Pakistani Spy

Pune: A Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) scientist, who was working at one of DRDO’s facilities in Pune, has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing classified information to Pakistani intelligence agency, officials said today.

According to the ATS, the DRDO scientist was found to have been in contact with an agent of a “Pakistan intelligence operative” through WhatsApp and video calls. The accused have been identified as PM Kurulkar, director of the Research and Development Establishment (Engineer), a premier facility of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in Pune.

According to officials, prima facie it seems to be a case of honeytrap. Kurulkar fell victim to the honeytrap when he was six months away from retirement. For the last six months, it is learned that he was in touch with a woman associated with Pakistan’s intelligence agency. He was in touch with operatives based in Pakistan through voice messages and video calls and was suspected to have shared some sensitive information with the operatives. The accused was arrested on Wednesday.

An ATS release said, “The scientist, abusing his official position, despite knowing that if the secrets of the officials obtained by the enemy country could pose a threat to the security of the country, he would not disclose the details to the enemy country.” be provided.”

Maharashtra Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad, Kalachowki, Mumbai has registered a case under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections. Further investigation is being done by the investigating officer.

According to the DRDO website, Kurulkar is an outstanding scientist who has taken over as Director, Research and Development Establishment (Engineers). [R&DE(E)] A premier systems engineering laboratory of the DRDO.