“Honest People Are Being Jailed”: Kejriwal, Mann Meet Sisodia’s Kin

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday slammed the BJP-led Centre over his deputy Manish Sisodia’s arrest, saying people will respond to it as they are watching how “patriots and honest people” are being jailed while “no action is taken” against those looting the country’s banks.

The CBI on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, in a move that could plunge the national capital into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Central government.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

“Manish Sisodia has been arrested in a completely false case. Manish ji is a gentleman, a patriot as well as an honest and brave person who was busy serving the country round the clock,” Kejriwal told reporters after meeting the deputy chief minister’s wife at her residence following his arrest.

Kejriwal and along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Sisodia’s residence to meet his wife and assured her of all support. “His wife is suffering from a very serious disease. It’s multiple sclerosis in which the brain slowly loses control of the body. She is alone at home. Manish used to take care of her,” he said, adding that Sisodia’s son is out of town for studies.