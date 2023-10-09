Honest Gesture by Lady Home Guard, Returns Found Money from ATM to Righful Owner

Mayurbhanj: The female house guard, Sangita Marandi, set an excellent example by returning the money to its rightful owner after finding Rs. 10,000 from an ATM counter in Mayurbhanj.

According to reports, Sangita recently went to an ATM counter to take money from her account. She then observed that a different machine had just disbursed Rs 10,000 with no claimant present. Sangita collected the money without a second thought and informed Mayurbhanj SP B. Gangadhar about the situation.

The money belonged to Dr. Nimai Charan Hembrum, discovered during an investigation.

I observed the cash inside the ATM and afterward gave it to senior officials to ensure its owner would receive it. Since it wasn’t my money, I reasoned that the owner could be concerned about the money that had been misplaced, said Sangita.

“I appreciate the police officers for making such a kind gesture. I had gone to the ATM because I needed money. The second time I tried to withdraw money, I tried to withdraw Rs 10,000, but nothing came out. After that, I exited the ATM,” remarked Dr Hembrum.

Sangita received a cash incentive of Rs 2,000 from senior police officers for carrying out her duty honestly and returning the money to its rightful owner.