Honda Racing India rider Sarthak Chavan scripts history at Thailand Talent Cup 2022

Chang International Circuit (Buriram): Exhibiting true racing passion and making India proud on international soil, Honda Racing India rider Sarthak Chavan sets a new record by securing podium finish at Thailand Talent Cup 2022 Round 2. It is for the first time ever in the history of Honda Racing India that an Indian rider has achieved this remarkable triumph.

Showcasing his riding skills at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram (Thailand) last weekend, the 15-year-old lad from Pune meticulously maneuvered his way in race 2 of the round to reach at top 5 after his 12th position start on the grid. Giving a tough fight to the competition even under wet conditions, Sarthak boldly took on the finest of Asian riders, thus finishing the race at third place with just 0.583 seconds behind the race leader.

Sarthak’s teammate Kavin Quintal (16-year-old) too showed the might of confident young Indian rider in the race. Starting 15th on the grid of 16 riders, the Chennai boy made a good start and overtook 5 riders in lap 1 itself. From there till the end of race 2, Kavin persevered through the stiff competition and closed at 9th position with the total time of 29:50.642.

Sharing an overview on performance by Indian riders in round 2, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer-Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are extremely happy with results of our riders in Round 2. Both Sarthak and Kavin showcased stellar performance & fighting spirit on the international soil. Sathak Chavan has made us all proud as it is for the first time in history of Honda India racing that an Indian rider took a podium position at the Thailand Talent Cup. Also, this victory is a testimony of how our riders are consistently climbing up the ladder and getting ready for the international arena.”

Honda Racing India’s performance in Thailand Talent Cup 2022

The Honda Racing India team entered the second round of Thailand Talent Cup 2022 with a total of 13 points. After securing 12th&15th place on the grid in qualifying race of round 2, Sarthak Chavan and Kavin Quintal showed aggression in race 1 and climbed up to finish at 9th and 13th position respectively.With this, Sarthak added 6 points and Kavin 4 points to his kitty.

Continuing to display the power of young India, the duo of Indian riders finished the race 2 in Top 10 (Sarthak at 3rd and Kavin at 9th), thus adding 32 points for the team. With the end of round 2 of Thailand Talent Cup 2022, Sarthak Chavan now holds total of 35 points while his teammate Kavin Quintal has 10 points in his kitty.

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Sarthak Chavan says:

I am very happy with my performance in this round as I was able to give my maximum on the track. With learnings from last round and training with my mentors, I achieved 3rdplace on the podium. This win has boosted my confidence and I will continue to fight hard to bring more laurels for the country.

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal says: