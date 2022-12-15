Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Odisha
Over 3500 college students & staff of Rayagada learnt how to stay safe on roads
Rayagada: Re-emphasizing the need for road safety awareness among the people to build a collision-free India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s (HMSI) National Road Safety Awareness Campaign reaches Rayagada in Odisha.
The four-days camp (12–15 December 2022) at Rayagada Autonomous college and Women’s College witnessed spirited participation from over 3500 college students and staff members who set out to imbibe the safe riding practices. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilized the age-appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.
Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards sensitizing India on road safety, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Road safety education is essential for developing a road safety mindset. HMSI has been conducting Road safety awareness campaign to develop more responsible road users across the country. With this campaign, we aim to cultivate the right road safety habits amongst the new and upcoming riders as well as help them in understanding the importance of using the roads safely.”
HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:
- SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes.
- PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.
- INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads.
- EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.
- LEARNING IN A FUN WAY: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, Honda also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on daily basis.
