Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India appoints Kyndryl as technology partner

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently announced its exclusive collaboration with Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, to elevate its IT and security transformation journey across HMSI’s manufacturing plants.

Currently, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all the dealers.

Bringing operational efficiency with an agile and improved customer service experience, the company’s renewed alliance with Kyndryl will improve infrastructure manageability and uptime through increased automation as well as enhance the company’s cybersecurity and resiliency.

Further enhancing HMSI’s business applications and IT systems’ availability, the new partnership will integrate an on-demand Disaster Recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) set-up for minimal outage and production loss during a crisis impacting HMSI’s primary data center.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “At HMSI, we are glad to announce our exclusive technological partnership with Kyndryl India. Their in-depth knowledge of HMSI’s business functions pillaring upon complex IT systems is what precisely makes them a trusted advisor for our operations in India. Moving forward, the new synergy will enable us with better business availability and operations predictability while infusing a more agile IT environment that serves our customers and partners better.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Mr. Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India said, “In an increasingly competitive ecosystem staying ahead of the curve and anticipating business and operational challenges is paramount. Kyndryl’s proven expertise in infrastructure management, automation, and cloud transformation, coupled with a deep understanding of HMSI’s critical operations allows us to anticipate and structure a resilient and agile framework for the future. We are excited to expand on our collaboration with HMSI as they further unlock the potential of true digital transformation within their India operations.”

During a disaster, Kyndryl’s Cloud Resiliency Orchestration tool will bring HMSI’s primary data center to a fully operational state in a matter of seconds, and its resiliency architecture will span seismic zones for added flexibility to systems during a customer demand surge.

Additionally, Kyndryl will enable automation of HMSI’s delivery and IT framework to address process and compliance challenges that come with IT sprawl. This integration will provide a single automated executive dashboard to monitor ongoing IT infrastructure system, as well as health checks such as patching, backup status and provisioning.