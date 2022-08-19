Honda Introduces The All-New 2022 Activa Premium Edition

New Delhi: After delighting millions of Indians over the last two decades with its reliability and irresistible charm, Honda Activa turns yet another golden chapter with the introduction of the all-new 2022 Activa Premium Edition.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Leading from the front, Honda Activa with its all-inclusive appeal has catered to riders across all age groups in the country. Over the last two decades, brand Activa has not only undergone a technological evolution but also elevated its design appeal, making it sharper and trendier with each new update. With the 2022 premium edition, we are delighted to bring Activa in its all new avatar that promises an unmatched sophistication for its customers with a touch of gold.”

Premium Design with all-new aesthetics

The all-new 2022 Activa premium edition radiates extravagance with a well-balanced touch of luxury, visible right from the front to grab rails at the rear.

Catching the attention of the new age riders, the new edition is adorned with a golden Honda mark on front cover with golden garnish along with 3D golden ‘Activa’ emblem and premium edition stripes on the sides. Thus, announcing its prominent arrival on the streets both from side as well as front angles.

Furthermore, the café brown hues on the inner covers along with saddle brown seats lend a sophisticated & premium look to the overall appeal of this edition. Elevating its style factor with golden colored wheels, the new edition further sustains the overall tone with blacked out-front suspension & engine cover.

Price & Availability

Activa Premium Edition is available in 3 new attractive colour options – Mat Sangria Red Metallic, Mat Marshal Green Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. The all-new Activa Premium Edition will be available deluxe variant only and is excitingly priced at INR 75,400(Ex-showroom, Delhi).