Honda inaugurates premium bikes sales network ‘BigWing’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today elevated the #GoRidin spirit with the inauguration of premium big bike business vertical- the Honda BigWing at Patia Square in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Bhubaneswar, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “ Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Bhubaneswar. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Bhubaneswar and bring to them our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Noteworthy, the differentiated Silver Wings expanded from its first Gurgaon showroom inaugurated in ending of FY’20 to now more than50 BigWing dealerships across both BigWing Topline (for entire premium motorcycle range from 300cc to 1800cc) and BigWing (exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment) retail formats throughout the country.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Toplinein top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycles range starting from H’ness-CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-RFireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing will be delighting mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website ( www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information.

The online booking option in the website ensures a quick, seamless and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real time customer feedback, Honda BigWing are also actively available across all social media platforms. Doubling the joy of riding and amplify new opportunities for customers a dedicated corner with versatile range of accessories and riding gear is also available.