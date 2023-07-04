Honda Elevate SUV: Pre-launch bookings begin in India

Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today commenced the pre–launch bookings for its strongly anticipated mid-size Honda Elevate SUV.

Customers can book the Honda Elevate across all authorized Honda dealerships in India and from the comfort of their homes through Honda’s online sales platform Honda from Home.

This year, India will be the first market to launch the Honda Elevate during the festive season. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, of Marketing and Sales, at Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The Honda Elevate has received tremendous response since its World Premiere in June 2023. We are excited to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings today for this strongly anticipated model, which will go on sale in September’23. Through meticulous research and extensive customer feedback, we have designed this car to cater to the evolving needs and desires of our target audience. We are confident that the new model Elevate is poised for tremendous success in the market.”

Honda Elevate

The Honda ELEVATE, developed under the grand concept of ‘Urban Freestyler’, is designed to appeal to customers with active lifestyles and a global mindset. Developed by the Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre located in Thailand, the all-new ELEVATE caters to the needs and aspirations of younger customers who seek status, comfort, and an active lifestyle.

It will be powered by a 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC petrol engine with VTC mated to a 6-speed MT and a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). The exterior design of the Honda ELEVATE exudes boldness and masculinity, featuring a striking front face, sharp character lines, and a unique rear design that commands a strong road presence. The interior design follows the concept of “Progressive and Protective”, expressing an aspiring mindset, comfort, functionality, and a safe cabin. Based on Honda’s principle of Man Maximum Machine Minimum, the ELEVATE offers an incredibly spacious interior cabin with a top-class wheelbase, spacious headroom, knee room, legroom and a generous cargo space of 458L.

The All New Elevate’sunique front design reflects a majestic stance through its Bold profile combined with slim and sharp headlights showing a masculine and confident expression. Together with the full LED projectors headlamps with LED DRLs and LED Turn Indicator, LED taillamps and Two-tone finish diamond cut R17 Alloy Wheelsthe Elevate provides a distinct, modern and sporty characteristic to the model.

It also comes with atop-class cargo space at 458L, an overwhelmingly spacious interior cabin, a 17.78cm (7-inch) high-definition full-colour TFT meter cluster, a new floating type 26.03cm (10.25inch)In-Plane Switching (IPS) High-Definition (HD) resolution LCD touch-screen display audio with Optical Clear Adhesive (OCA)and Wireless Smartphone Charger. In addition, the luxurious brown leatherette upholstery with soft-touch pads on Dashboard and Door Trims adds premium-ness to the progressive and protective cabin.

Providing an engaging experience, the All-New Elevate also comes equipped with the feature of Honda Connect; a connected car experience that allows the users to control the car remotely and get up-to-date with important notifications for enhanced convenience.

The Elevate will be offered an impressive array of colour options in Single-tone and Dual-tone to cater to the diverse preferences and tastes of customers. This range comprises Phoenix Orange Pearl (New Colour), Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metalliccreate a visually striking appearance that demands attention on the road.

In line with Honda’s commitment to safety, the Elevate will come equipped with a comprehensive range of active and passive safety technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) of Honda SENSING. This system is based on Honda’s long-standing “Safety for Everyone” approach, which focuses on advancing safety for car and road users. The Elevate also comes equipped withACE™ Body Structure, 6 Airbags, LaneWatch™ Camera, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, Emergency Stop Signal, Multi-Angle Rear-view Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorages & Top Tether among others to ensure safety for all.

