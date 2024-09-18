Honda Cars India Ltd has introduced the New Apex Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, during the ongoing festive campaign of The Great Honda Fest.

The Apex Edition, which will be offered in limited volumes in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), is based on the V and VX grades of Honda Elevate.

Building on the Honda Elevate’s bold design, spacious& comfortable interiors and advanced features, the Apex Edition comes with a new premium package of exterior and interior enhancements and will be offered in all colour options.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition: K ey Highlights

Exterior Enhancements:

Piano Black Front Under Spoiler with Silver Accent

Piano Black Side Under Spoiler

Piano Black Rear Lower Garnish with Chrome Inserts

Apex Edition Badge on Fenders

Apex Edition Emblem on Tailgate

Interior Enhancements:

Luxurious Dual-tone Ivory and Black Interiors

Premium Leatherette Door Linings

Premium Leatherette IP Panel

Rhythmic Ambient lights – 7 colours

Apex Edition Signature Seat Covers and Cushions

These enhancements are available as Apex edition package* for Elevate V and VX grades catering to diverse customer preferences and for a limited period.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition: Variants & Price (INR)-

Honda ELEVATE Standard Variant Ex. Showroom (Delhi) Effective Price of Apex Edition *for Limited Period (Delhi) VMT 12,71,000 12,86,000 VCVT 13,71,000 13,86,000 VX MT 14,10,000 14,25,000 VX CVT 15,10,000 15,25,000

