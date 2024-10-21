New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new CB300F flex-fuel, claimed to be the country’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle. Priced at Rs 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), it is available in Sports Red and Matte Axis Grey Metallic colour options. The bike can be booked at any Honda BigWing dealership.

At the heart of the new Honda CB300F flex-fuel is a 293.52cc, oil-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, PGM-FI engine, which is compliant with up to E85 fuel (85% ethanol and 15% petrol). The engine develops 24.9PS of maximum power and 25.9Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle has an assist slipper clutch, front (276mm) and rear (220mm) discs, dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) as standard. There are golden-coloured USD forks at the front and a 5-step adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Noteworthy features of the motorcycle include an all-LED lighting system and a fully digital instrument panel with 5-level customisable brightness. The IP gives information pertaining to speedo, odo, tacho, fuel gauge, twin trip meters, gear position and clock. It also features an intelligent ethanol indicator, which glows in case the vehicle is filled with fuel having more than 85% ethanol.

