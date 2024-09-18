New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading premium car manufacturer in India, has introduced the New Apex Edition of its popular mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate, during the ongoing festive campaign of The Great Honda Fest.

The Apex Edition in limited volumes will be offered in both Manual Transmission (MT) and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and is based on the V and VX grades of Honda Elevate. Building on the Honda Elevate’s bold design, spacious & comfortable interiors and advanced features, the Apex Edition comes with a new premium package of exterior and interior enhancements and will be offered in all colour options.

Speaking on the Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate; Mr Kunal Behl, Vice President, of Marketing & Sales, at Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The Elevate has been instrumental to our success, significantly contributing to our domestic sales and exports. The festive season in India has begun and we are thrilled to introduce the attractively priced new Apex Edition of the Honda Elevate, boasting enhanced interiors for a superior cabin experience, combined with new bold exterior elements that elevate its dynamic and stylish appeal. With this new edition, we look forward to welcoming more customers into the Honda family.”

Key highlights of Apex Edition

Exterior Enhancements:

 Piano Black Front Under Spoiler with Silver Accent

 Piano Black Side Under Spoiler

 Piano Black Rear Lower Garnish with Chrome Inserts

 Apex Edition Badge on Fenders

 Apex Edition Emblem on Tailgate

Interior Enhancements:

 Luxurious Dual-tone Ivory and Black Interiors

 Premium Leatherette Door Linings

 Premium Leatherette IP Panel

 Rhythmic Ambient lights – 7 colours

 Apex Edition Signature Seat Covers and Cushions

These enhancements are available as an Apex edition package* for Elevate V and VX grades catering to diverse customer preferences and for a limited period.