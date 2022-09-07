Honda Amaze crosses 5 lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), a leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, today announced that its popular family sedan Honda Amaze has cumulatively sold 5 lakh units since its first introduction in 2013. The car, presently in its second generation version, holds a strong position in India’s entry sedan segment and enjoys a preferred brand status among personal buyers. Amaze is presently the largest selling model for HCIL accounting for more than 40% of company sales. Being an India-centric product, the Made in India Amaze from Honda’s Tapukara plant in Rajasthan is sold in both domestic and export markets in different countries.

Developed and Designed as “One Class Above Sedan” with its bold design, sophisticated & spacious interiors, outstanding driving performance, advanced features and safety technologies, the Honda Amaze has created a strong customer base of young and aspirational buyers.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs but also exceeds their expectations.” He further added, “It’s our endeavour to offer the latest technology, and class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is a reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”

The Honda Amaze is a contemporary sedan with striking bold design, elegant and roomy interiors, exceptional driving performance, cutting-edge features and safety technologies. Available in both Manual Transmission and CVT in Petrol with 1.2L i-VTEC engine and also Diesel with 1.5L i-DTEC engine, the Honda Amaze adopts the best of Honda’s powertrains to achieve a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy.

Strong Popularity across markets

Honda Amaze has created a strong presence and acceptance across markets. The model’s current sales contribution from Tier 1 markets is almost 40% while Tier 2 & 3 combined contribution is around 60%.

Young and Aspirational Buyers

Honda Amaze is the entry model in Honda’s line-up. Currently, almost 40%of its customers are first-time buyers as Amaze is a great choice as a first car offering status of a premium sedan and great peace of mind with Honda’s famed durability, quality, reliability, low cost of maintenance and 3 years of Unlimited Kms warranty.

Rising share of Automatics

With the growing popularity of automatic transmission models among customers, the share of automatics in Amaze has also progressively increased from 9% at the time of the initial introduction in 2013 to currently more than 30%.

Fuel Mix trend

In line with the strong market shift towards Petrol during the last few years, the petrol variants of the Honda Amaze also dominate the overall Amaze sales across the country.