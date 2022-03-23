Honda 2Wheelers India Cumulative Exports Cross 30 Lac Units’ Milestone

New Delhi: Further strengthening its export footprint across the globe, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced its latest milestone of delighting customers around the world.

Honda 2Wheelers India’s cumulative exports have now breached the 30 lac units’ mark in its 21st year of operations.

Journey to 30 lac Cumulative Exports!

Honda 2Wheelers India started exports in 2001with its debut model Activa. While Honda’s cumulative exports crossed the historic15 lac mark in 2016,the next 15 lac exports were added in only last 5 years, which is more than 3 times the earlier speed.

Noteworthy, in 2020 the company established a new Overseas Business Expansion business verticaland alsoexpanded its global exportsfootprint to developed markets like United States, Japan& Europe among others.Additionally, HMSI has also commenced the manufacturing of global engines from its 4th factory at Vithalapur, Gujarat.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Mr Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Such milestones are a shining testimony of HMSI’s sustained efforts in expanding Honda’s footprint in global exports. Last year we flagged off our global engine production line at the Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, thus strengthening our export capabilities further. As we make further inroads into developed markets, our reinstated focus on exports expansion takes HMSI one step closer to becoming a ‘Manufacturing Hub for the World’.”

Speaking on this milestone achievement, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the last two decades, Honda has delighted more than30 lac two-wheeler customers through exports.Led by Dio Scooter, we are expanding our export portfolio including both scooters & motorcycles. To establish high quality and efficiency, matching global standard, HMSI raised a dedicated Overseas Business vertical in 2020.”

Honda 2Wheelers India – Developing engines of Growth for the World!

As World’s No. 1 scooter exporter of India, Honda has delightedmore than 30 lac customers in 29 diverse export markets.The company’s export portfolio consists of 18 two-wheeler modelswith Dio – the most preferred moto-scooter leading the HMSI exports contingent.