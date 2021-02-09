Homemade Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Recipe

New Delhi: Ferrero Rocher is a special chocolate produced by the Italian chocolatier Ferrero. Roughly 3.6 billion Ferrero Rocher chocolates are sold each year in over 40 countries. The Ferrero Rocher was introduced in 1982 in Europe. The chocolate consisted of a whole roasted hazelnut encased in a thin wafer shell filled with hazelnut chocolate covered in milk chocolate and chopped hazelnuts.

If you follow all the steps according to this recipe, you will surely make expensive world famous Ferrero Rocher chocolates at very low price and save almost 75% amount.

Ingredients

· 2 cup (10oz/284) roasted hazelnuts

· ½ Cup (2oz/57g) cocoa powder

· 2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· ½ cup (5oz/142g) maple syrup (agave or honey)

· 1 cup (6oz/170g) Chocolate, melted

· 1 cup (5oz/142g) roughly chopped hazelnuts (to garnish)

Instructions

· Add the hazelnuts into a food processor (keep aside 40-45 hazelnuts for the center) and blend into a fine paste like consistency. It takes 2-3 minutes.

· Add cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt and maple syrup and blend until the ingredients start to stick together, just 20 seconds. You NEED the mix to be sticky and not dry. if it is not shapable then continue to blend.

· Roll into small balls, inserting a hazelnut into the center. Once they are all rolled, place in the fridge for an hour minimum to set them.

· Once set, dip each Ferrero Rocher in the melted chocolate. Let any excess chocolate dip off.

· Then toss them in the chopped hazelnuts and coat them all over. Place them on a tray lined with parchment.

· Store in the fridge until ready to enjoy. They will stay fresh in the fridge for up to 3 days.