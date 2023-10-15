Homeguard among 2 held for trafficking seized firecrackers and liquor 

Khurda: A home guard was caught while smuggling liquor and firecrackers, which were seized from different places, from the police station in Begunia of Khurda district.

Yesterday, Begunia police seized a huge cache of firecrackers from the Kantabada village during a raid. On the same day in a different incident, the police seized illegal liquor from a vehicle after it got into a series accident near the Mini stadium. In this accident, one person was also killed.

The seized items were stored in the Begunia police station.

According to reports, the villagers caught a Maruti car trying to leave the police station secretly. The car was allegedly carrying the seized liquor and firecrackers from the police station.

The locals detained the Homeguard who was caught in the vehicle and alleged that the police is involved in the smuggling of seized items.

The ruckus went on in the late night. Later the Sarpanch informed the Khorda SDPO, who reached the spot and seized the vehicle.

There is no information on whether a Fir has been registered or any action has been taken against the home guard yet.