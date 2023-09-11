Homefills gears up to kick-start new plant in Odisha’s Cuttack; eyes export market

Bhubaneswar: Homefills, one of the fastest-growing spices brands from Odisha, is all set to accelerate and expand itself. The Company’s new state-of-the-art production unit at Ramdaspur in Cuttack is scheduled to be operational soon.

Following the rollout of the new plant, Homefills, a unit of Divya Multigrains Pvt. Ltd., plans to focus on export markets expanding its present geographical area of operation along with the product portfolio.

The new production unit from Homefills is based on modern cold grinding technology. The technology is used to pre-freeze the spices before grinding. Thus, helps in better retention of the physiochemical properties of the spices providing better sensory characteristics, flavor, aroma and taste.

According to Mr. Bichitrananda Senapati, Founder & MD, of Homefills, “We have always believed in better utilization of modern technologies to produce quality products. This technology will retain better quality and flavour in our spices, providing a whole new experience to our customers. It will help us live up to the trust of our satisfied customers, who are looking forward to fresh and handpicked spices.”

Homefills is currently producing more than 300 varieties of whole and blended spices from its existing plant at Bhimpur, near Pahala. It caters to markets like Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana and also exports spices to Nepal. “With the new plant becoming operational, we plan to step up on our market expansion and export plans,” says, Mr Senapati adding that the company will also look into new opportunities in expansion of the product portfolio, especially in the instant food segment.

Before foraying into the export markets, Homefills has strengthened its presence in the online marketplace. Following his father’s footsteps, Mr. B N Senapati’s son Rajat Senapati has played a key role in establishing Homefills in the online marketplace by using new-age branding and customer reach-out strategies.

The young and dynamic Rajat, who is spearheading the Company’s E-Commerce, online marketplaces, social media strategies & campaigns apart from its operations in states like Telangana and Karnataka, is confident that going forward Homefills will emerge as one of the trusted and most liked spice brands, not only in India, but also globally.