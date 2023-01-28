Home Remedies To Treat Dry, Frizzy Hair!

New Delhi: Dry hair is not something we like. Everybody wants healthy, lustrous tresses, however, sometimes it becomes very difficult to have a proper hair care regimen. So, you can use these incredible at-home remedies we’ve listed to tame your dry, unruly mane and have you flipping your hair every time you walk! But first, let’s take a look at what causes your hair to look dry and dull.

Using good hair care products specific to your hair type

A person may want to try using gentle, sulfate-free shampoos and hair conditioners. Also, they can shampoo less frequently, for example, only once or twice a week.

Using beer as a hair conditioner

Beer contains a protein that helps to repair hair cuticles, making the hair smooth and shiny. If someone shampoos their hair as usual and then sprays on some drops of beer, allowing it to dry naturally, it will work as a good conditioner without leaving any smell on the hair.

Using egg and mayonnaise-based mixtures

Eggs and mayonnaise contain lots of protein, which helps to fortify and strengthen the hair and restore moisture to brittle or very dry hair.

People can prepare one of these protein-based mixtures at home in the following ways:

Whip an egg white with 2 tablespoons of tepid water. Apply the mixture to the hair and scalp. Massage with the fingertips in circular movements for a few minutes. Rinse the hair with cool water and then shampoo.

Applying a yogurt and oil mask

Yogurt and oil together can make an effective home treatment for dry hair.

To prepare this home remedy: