Home Remedies To Make Your Hands Soft Naturally

New Delhi: Dry hands are a problem that can be easily tackled, and with the right tips at your disposal, you can keep your hands soft and smooth. In this article, we explore some of the causes and simple tips for soft and smooth hands.

Vaseline (Petroleum Jelly)

Vaseline has powerful moisturizing properties (3). Applying it to your hands regularly can make them softer.

You Will Need

Vaseline (as required)

A pair of cotton gloves

What You Have To Do

Apply a thin layer of Vaseline to both the hands before bedtime.

Wear a pair of light cotton gloves and go to bed.

Coconut Oil

The emollient properties of coconut oil can help improve skin hydration and increase lipid levels on the skin surface. Thus, the topical application of coconut oil can help make your hands softer.

You Will Need

1-2 teaspoons of extra virgin coconut oil

A pair of gloves

What You Have To Do

Apply coconut oil to both your hands.

Put a pair of gloves on to help the oil penetrate your skin.

Leave it on overnight or for a couple of hours.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal moisturizes the skin and improves skin barrier function (5). Hence, it can help relieve dry skin, thereby making your hands softer with every use.

You Will Need

1 tablespoon of powdered oatmeal

½ tablespoon of coconut oil

What You Have To Do

Add half a tablespoon of coconut oil to the tablespoon of powdered oatmeal.

Mix well and apply it to your hands.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing.

You can also use moisturizers made of oatmeal.

Egg Yolks

Egg yolks are rich in lecithin, an emollient that helps condition the skin. It is usually used in skin conditioning agents (6).

You Will Need

1 egg yolk

What You Have To Do

Whisk the egg yolk well.

Apply the yolk to your hands and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse with mild soap and water to eliminate the foul egg odor.

How Often You Should Do This

Do this 3-4 times a week.

Sugar Scrub

The accumulation of dry skin cells over your hands can also cause them to become dry. The grainy texture of sugar granules can help in exfoliating your skin.

You Will Need

1 tablespoon of sugar

½ tablespoon of coconut oil

What You Have To Do