Home Remedies To Look After Long Hair

New Delhi: Your hairs also need to care the way you treat your skin. It might appear easy to flaunt long hair but nothing can be achieved unless you are willing to put in some time and effort for self-care. Looking for tips for long hair? Here are numerous ways to strengthen.

Home remedies can help in the intense nourishment of the hair that is vital for hair growth. Take a look at these remedies:

Essential Oils

Oil is the wholesome ingredient for our hair. Oil massages twice a week can help to strengthen the roots. Coconut, mustard, olive and castor oil are a few oils that nurture hair growth.

Eggs And Curd

Applying a mask of egg and curd enriches your hair with vital nutrients required for hair growth. It helps to cleanse, strengthen and condition the hair. Eggs are a good source of proteins that help to reduce hair loss.

Aloe Vera

It is a medicinal plant with amazing healing properties. It keeps the hair follicles strong and prevents breakage. It also stimulates hair growth. Use aloe vera gel on the roots and see its magic.

Onion Juice

It is an inflammatory treatment for your hair which boosts hair growth twice as compared to any other source. It increases collagen production and accelerates hair growth.

Fenugreek Seeds

It is rich in iron and protein that gradually improves hair quality. It reduces hair fall and vitalises the follicles. Soak the seeds overnight and then make a paste. Use it to apply on the scalp and hair roots to boost hair growth.