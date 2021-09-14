Home Remedies To Keep Your Nails Shiny & Beautiful

New Delhi: While a lot of you might take the help of nail paint to make your nails look more beautiful, it is not advisable to apply it on a regular basis as it damages them in the long run. Instead, you can use a few home remedies to make your nails shinier than ever. So, take a look at these quick and easy natural ways to make your nails shiny and beautiful.

Olive oil

Using nourishing oils, such as olive oil, can help keep your nails shiny by nourishing the cuticles from deep within. Olive oil has great moisturising properties and hence is commonly used for various beauty remedies.

Baby oil

Your nails tend to get drier when they are exposed to water repeatedly. So, lock the natural moisture of your nails with the help of baby oil. Simply massage your nails with any good quality baby oil every day to prevent your nails from getting dry and brittle.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice acts as a great cleanser, and is also known to help get rid of discolouration.

Rose water

Rose water not only acts as a mood enhancer but also works wonders to keep the nails in the pink of health. It has antiseptic, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties, and acts as a natural moisturiser.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly can do wonders to restore that shiny look. Simply massage your nails with a good quality petroleum jelly after every bath as well as every time before sleeping. A coat of petroleum jelly prevents your nails from losing their natural moisture and hence makes them look naturally bright.