Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Motion Sickness 

Mumbai: Motion sickness can literally make you jittery. Suffering from nausea, vomiting, or dizziness can not just put a damper on your plans but make you very tired and exhausted.

Chew on ginger

Ginger is one of the most effective and easily available natural ingredients, which fights back motion sickness. Ginger contains an active ingredient called ‘gingerol’ which is very effective in treating nausea, vomiting, and fatigue. It also comes packed with plenty of other essential vitamins, which replenish your body.

You can have ginger in the form of candy, powder, dried capsules, sip on ginger-infused tea or have it raw if you want.

Practice acupressure

When you face an emergency, acupressure can provide great relief. For this, identify a raised or bumpy part just below your wrist and press your middle and index finger over it for up to 30 seconds. This remedy works like a charm and helps you get rid of any bout of sickness. In the ancient school of medicine, this point is referred to as the ‘sixth point on the Pericardium pathway’ which acts down on nausea.

Aromatherapy to the rescue

It is always a great idea to carry your favorite scent or essential oils on a trip. Not only do they smell nice, but they also stimulate vital senses and keep you distracted from the motion. Hence, sniffing on them acts as an easy remedy in times of trouble. Good options to consider are fragrances like peppermint, lavender, cardamom, and even fennel.

Herbal teas to help you

Caffeine overdose can sometimes make you anxious and upset your stomach. Sipping on herbal teas and concoctions can soothe the troubled tummy. Another great option to consider is drinking something fresh like apple juice. If you do experience motion sickness often, you can drink this before you go the next time. It can prevent throwing up easily.