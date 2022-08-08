Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Dry Skin On The Face

New Delhi: As we grow older, our skin becomes more sensitive and demands everyday nurturing to keep it healthy. Dry skin is not just a problem for people who have naturally dry skin; normal and oily skin types can also get dry patches on their faces from time to time. Continue reading to learn more about the causes of dry skin and how to treat it with easy DIY remedies to make your skin soft and supple.

Home Remedies and Tips for Healthier Skin in Winter

Petroleum Jelly:

A moisturizer that can be found easily at a medical store near you, petroleum jelly is the ideal choice for older adults. It traps moisture under a layer and heals dry and irritated skin.

Oatmeal Bath:

Can’t stop the urge to scratch away your itches? Try an oatmeal bath; colloidal oatmeal has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that subdue itching. After taking an oatmeal bath, don’t forget to use a moisturizer to lock in the barrier and obtain optimal results.

Try some natural face masks:

There are many easy face masks that you can make at home. Apply them when you are free or before you are heading out to help get rid of dry facial skin. You can also compare and choose from a range of face masks available online and have it delivered to your home.

Aloe vera:

The gel present inside aloe vera leaves has skin-healing properties. It is used in many skincare products, but it is quite effective as a home remedy when used directly. You need to check how your skin responds to aloe vera before applying regularly.

Coconut Oil:

It is a natural moisturizer that is easily available. Coconut oil doesn’t just make your hair smoother; it can be used as a moisturizer because it fills the spaces between skin cells and creates a smooth surface. It is gentle and can be used daily on sensitive parts like under your eyes and around your mouth, where wrinkles tend to be most prominent.