Home Remedies That Can Help To Relieve Bloating

New Delhi: Gas is one of the most common and embarrassing health issues. Although it is not a disease and is part of the normal digestion process, a gassy stomach can be a painful condition. It can lead to bloating, stomach pain, stomach cramps and heaviness. This condition of gas accumulating in the digestive system is known as flatulence and it happens when you swallow air while drinking or eating. Here are some home remedies to get rid of the gas and bloating.

Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds contain oils that aid indigestion. Chewing a few fennel seeds after each meal can help to relieve bloating.

Bananas

Potassium-rich bananas can help alleviate bloating caused by salt. Maintaining a healthy sodium-potassium balance is essential for keeping the body’s water balance in check. Avocados, kiwis, oranges, and pistachios are other potassium-rich foods to include in your diet.

Herbal Tea

Herbal tea is commonly consumed after meals to improve digestion or lose weight, but did you know that it may also be used to ease bloating? It soothes and relaxes the digestive tract, allowing the bloated stomach to return to normal.

Cucumber

Cucumber, which is strong in vitamin C, can aid in preventing bloating and excessive water retention. Cucumber is a healthy vegetable that may be eaten raw or added to salads.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains bacteria like lactobacillus, Bifidus, and acidophilus that aid digestion and reduce bloating. To prevent bloating, eat one bowl of dahi with each meal, or mix it with oats, Dalia, or khichdi to make it more nutritious.