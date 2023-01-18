Home Remedies That Can Alleviate Your Neck Pain

New Delhi: Neck pain is almost as common as back pain. Either caused due to bad sleeping postures, tension, stress or bad body postures. Here are some easy ways to get relief from terrible neck pain at home:

Apple Cider Vinegar

The anti-inflammatory properties of apple cider vinegar make it a versatile and reliable pain relief remedy. It’s also a potent antioxidant with many nutritional benefits. You can achieve relief with apple cider vinegar by:

Soaking a paper towel and apply it to your neck twice daily

Adding a few cups to a warm bath

Making a tea

Neck Exercises

Stabilize and strengthen neck muscles with some basic motion exercises you can safely do on your own. Exercises should be performed a few times throughout the day until your neck pain goes away. Some exercises you can try include:

Slowly rotate your neck in a circular motion in each direction

Gently move your neck back and forth as if touching your chin to your chest without actually doing so

Placing your head against one raised shoulder and hold for 5 to 10 seconds before switching to the other side

Hydrotherapy

Involving the use of water treatment, hydrotherapy can be as simple as standing under a warm shower with the water directed at the affected area of your neck for 30 to 60 seconds at a time. The warm water increases circulation and relieves muscle tension.

Massage With Essential Oils

You can gently massage your neck with essential oils for immediate relief. Take a few drops of peppermint or lavender oil and mix it with coconut oil. Massage your neck properly with this concoction.

Camphor

Camphor has been used in the preparation of many balms. It has been in use for ages for the management of pain, especially arthritic pain and muscle pain, which commonly leads to neck pain. The pain-relieving action of camphor is due to its activity in blocking pain receptors. Its action was seen to provide long term pain relief in one of the studies.9 You can use camphor in the form of oil for application over the neck.