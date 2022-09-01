Home Remedies For Urinary Tract Infection

New Delhi: A urinary tract infection (UTI) occurs when the bacteria found in the gut find their way into the urinary tract, it leads to this infection. Causing a range of symptoms like bloody urine and pain in the lower abdomen or pelvic region. Here are some home remedies that may help you to tackle UTI.

Have Plenty of Water

Doctors recommend that this is one of the most effective home remedies for treating infections of the urinary tract. Depending on how much one can accommodate, to heal the infection, drinking two to four litres of water helps. As the body produces more urine, the bacteria get flushed out.

Urinate Frequently

Don’t hold in your urine as that leads to more bacterial multiplication in the bladder. Empty out the bladder often and as soon as the urge arises.

Cranberry Juice – Nips it in the Bud

Drinking cranberry juice is very beneficial in treating UTIs. Cranberry and its juice prevent the growth of E.Coli, the most common culprit that causes these infections.

Shun Bladder Irritants

Limit your intake of alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and colas when you have a bladder infection. The high amount of sugar in these drinks provides a perfect breeding ground for bacterial colonization.

Probiotics Are Your Friend

The good bacteria found in yoghurt and fermented foods provide a line of defence against the infection-causing bacteria. Eating probiotic-rich foods helps to increase the body’s natural bacteria and wards off infections.

Wear Loose Clothes

Stay clean and dry by wearing loose-fitting, comfortable clothes. Wear clothes that let your skin breathe and avoid tight clothes. Avoid wearing nylon.