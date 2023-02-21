Home Remedies For Beautiful Nails

New Delhi: Cracking fingernails is quite a common problem and it can be caused by dryness, too much moisture, excessive use of nail polish remover, and so on.

Olive oil

Using nourishing oils, such as olive oil, can help keep your nails shiny by nourishing the cuticles from deep within. Olive oil has great moisturising properties and hence is commonly used for various beauty remedies.

How to apply: Clean your nails thoroughly. Then warm a small bowl of olive oil and deep your fingers for 15 minutes. Wipe clean with a towel and repeat the process daily for the best results.

Lemon juice

Lemon juice acts as a great cleanser and is also known to help get rid of discolouration.

How to apply: Mix one teaspoon of baking soda in a small bowl of water, and add one tablespoon of lemon juice into the mix. Soak your nails for about 10 minutes. Then with the help of a brush, gently scrub your nails and wash them clean. You can also mix two teaspoons of sea salt in a bowl of lukewarm water, add one teaspoon of lemon juice and soak your fingers for 10-15 minutes.

Rose water

Rose water not only acts as a mood enhancer but also works wonders to keep the nails in the pink of health. It has antiseptic, antibacterial and antioxidant properties, and acts as a natural moisturiser.

How to use: Use rose water regularly after cleaning your fingers thoroughly.

Lemon Juice + Baking Soda

If your nails have turned yellow due to the over-application of nail paints, skip the salon appointment and whiten your nails at home!

How to use: Make a thin paste with juice from one lemon and a dash of baking soda and scrub your nails thoroughly with this mixture. Leave on for 10 minutes before washing off, to get the best results.