Home Minister Amit Shah To Visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Odisha, informed BJP state secretary Kalahdi Samal today.

However, the date is yet to be finalised, said Samal.

As per reports, Shah is slated to attend several programmes in Bhadrak and Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituencies during his visit.

The Home Minister is also likely to hold meetings with senior state party leaders as well as workers during the visit.

Earlier in August last year, the Home Minister had visited Odisha.