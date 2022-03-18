Home Minister Amit Shah On 2-day Visit To Jammu & Kashmir From Today 

Srinagar: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is arriving here on Friday to begin his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Shah is scheduled to address the CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium and also chair a high-level review of the security situation with senior officials of the MHA, J&K police, CAPFs, Intelligence agencies and the civil administration.

Meanwhile, the union Home minister will stay at the Raj Bhawan during his visit. He will address CRPF Raising Day parade at the Maulana Azad stadium on Saturday.

After this event, Amit Shah will chair a multi-agency security meeting at Raj Bhavan on various operations being conducted by the agencies in the union territory.

Following this, he is slated to visit Mahanpur in the Kathua district.

Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO) is expected to accompany Shah during his visit along with the Union Home Secretary, A.K. Bhalla, DGs of CAPFs and heads of central intelligence agencies.