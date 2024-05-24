Home Guard On Election Duty Dies Due To Sunstroke In Nuapada

Nuapada: A home guard who was on election duty died due to sunstroke in Baloda village under Jonk police station limits in Nuapada district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Satrughna Rout (47) of Baloda village.

As per reports, on May 13, the first round of elections was held in Nuapada. After performing his duty in the district, Satrughna went to Bargarh the next day again for election duty. After finishing his work, he returned home on 21st May.

On the 23rd, Satrughna passed away while having dinner. His family members informed Gurudev Karmi, the In charge of Jonk police station. He then informed Nuapada SP Raghavendra Reddy.

On the next day, the dead body was sent to Nuapada DHH for post-mortem. After the post-mortem, Mr Raut’s dead body was kept at his residence. Police officers and his colleagues with the SP and IIC attended the last rituals.

His father claimed that Satrughna died due to sunstroke and requested to give compensation to his family.