Home Guard Dies Of Electrocution In Khurda

Khurda: A home guard died while a constable sustained critical injuries after a pole they were installing to hoist the national flag came in contact with a live wire at Siko Police Outpost in Khurda district today.

As per reports, the duo was installing a pole to hoist the national flag at the police outpost on the occasion of Independence Day when it came in contact with the live wire.

While the deceased has been identified as Dhaneswar Dash, the injured, Veer Kishore Bal admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for treatment.