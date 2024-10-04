New Delhi: The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali in India surged by 11% year-on-year in September, driven primarily by a sharp increase in vegetable prices. In contrast, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali decreased by 2% during the same period, according to a recent report by CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

The report highlighted that the prices of key vegetables, which constitute about 37% of the cost of a veg thali, saw significant hikes. Onions, potatoes, and tomatoes experienced price increases of 53%, 50%, and 18% respectively. The surge in prices was attributed to lower arrivals and the impact of heavy rainfall on crop output12.

In contrast, the cost of a non-veg thali benefited from a 13% year-on-year decline in broiler prices, which account for 50% of the non-veg thali cost. Stable broiler prices amid steady demand helped maintain the affordability of non-veg thalis12.

The report also noted that a reduction in fuel costs, with LPG cylinder prices dropping from ₹903 in September last year to ₹803 in March this year, prevented further increases in the overall thali cost12.

Pushan Sharma, Director-Research at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, commented, “We expect a moderate correction in onion prices once the kharif supply enters the market. Potato prices are also likely to decline, though tomato prices may remain elevated due to lean supply.”

The findings underscore the volatility in food prices and its impact on household budgets, particularly for those relying on vegetarian diets. The report’s insights are based on input prices prevailing across different regions of India, reflecting the diverse cost dynamics in the country12.

