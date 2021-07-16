Holy Trinity’s age old jewellery to be refurbished back to its old grandeur by Khimji Jewellers

Bhubaneswar: Khimji Jewellers, the largest Jewellery Chain of Odisha, has once again been given the assignment from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to refurbish the age-old jewellery of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Maa Subhadra ahead of the Suna Besha celebration this year.

This is the 12th year that Khimji Jewellers has been bestowed with this prestigious job of refurbishing the Holy Trinity’s ornaments.

Expressing his pleasure to be assigned this honourable work, Sumeet Khimji, Director, Khimji Jewellers said, “We feel fortunate and blessed that we were given the opportunity to serve the Lord this year too and for the Temple Authorities to continue to entrust us with such work.”

A team of highly skilled and experienced goldsmiths have been deployed by Khimji Jewellers in the Mandir Premises under the watchful eyes of the Temple Authority to carry out the work.

