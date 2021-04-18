Holy Trinity undergo Maha Snana after fight between JTP staff causes blood spill; SJTA orders probe

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Sunday ordered an enquiry into the incident of scuffle between two personnel of Jagannath Temple Police (JTP).

The scuffle witnessed blood stains on the precincts of Srimandir leading to disruption of rituals of the deities.

The Chief Administrator said the scuffle between two JTPs at Beherana Dwar inside the Temple on April 18 has led to “Maha Snana” of the deities. As this is a serious issue, the Administrator (Security) is hereby directed to cause an inquiry into the matter to find out the cause and submit his report by April 19 positively, the order said.

Jitendra Sahu, the Niti Administrator of SJTA, has asked the Security Administrator to fix responsibility for such an incident.

The Holy Trinity undergo ‘Maha Snana’ rituals (grand purification) whenever any case of untoward incidents lead to blood spill occurs on temple premises.