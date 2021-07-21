Holy Trinity Set To Adorn With Gold Ornaments In Chariots

Puri: The day after Bahuda Yatra, Holy Trinity–Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Mahaprabhu Jagannath are set to take golden attire on their respective chariots on Wednesday.

Servitors brought different varieties of gold ornaments to the chariots and started the evening rituals of the temple.

It is pertinent to mention here that Swarna Kundal and Sribhuja of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra have been repaired by the jewellers by experienced goldsmiths of a private organisation.

Suna Besha, also known as Raja or Rajadhiraja besha or Raja Besha or Rajarajeshwara Besha, is an event when the Lord Jagannath and other deities Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra are adorned with gold jewellery.

The temple administration had ordered the jeweller to finish the repairing work before this year’s Suna Besha.

Suna Bhesha is observed 5 times during a year but only once it takes place on the chariots. On this occasion, gold plates are decorated over the hands and feet of the Holy Trinities.

Though no devotees were allowed for this year’s Rath Yatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the devotees were glued to their television sets and watched the entire proceedings right from the start of several rituals atop the three gigantic chariots on Wednesday.