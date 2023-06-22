Holy Trinity Proceeds To Birth Altar; Adapa Abhada To Be Available From Friday

Puri: After two days on their chariots, the Holy Trinity- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra were taken to the altar of their birth place called Adapa Mandap in Gundicha temple.

The ritual is called as Adapa Mandap Bije. The deities were taken in ceremonial procession called Goti Pahandi after completion of all the rituals on the chariots.

The Pahandi of Madan Mohan and Krushna-Balaram was held followed by Sudarsdhan at 5.51 pm. The three deities were taken in Pahandi later.

From Friday, the sibling deities will give darshan to the devotees at their birth altar. The Mahaprasad called ‘Adapa Abhada’ will also be available to the pilgrims from tomorrow.

On Tuesday, pulling of chariots had begun as per schedule. However, Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra had reached the Saradhabali at Gundicha temple while Darpadalan of Devi Subhadra and Nandighosh of Lord Jagannath stopped mid-way. Both chariots were pulled to the destination again on Wednesday.

Some rituals were delayed on Wednesday. Devotees had have darshan of the deities on chariots till Thursday evening.