Holy Shravan Month Begins! Know Its Significance

New Delhi: As per the Hindu calendar Shravan month is considered auspicious to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva. It is believed that anyone who worships Lord Shiva with a whole heart in Shravan gets all their desires fulfilled. They receive Lord Shiva’s blessings and find their desired life partner.

All Mondays (Somwars) which fall during Shravan month are considered highly auspicious for fasting and known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. However, many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from the first Somwar of Sawan month and continue for the next fifteen weeks. Even, wedded couples keep the Solah Somwar Vrat for a blissful married life.

As per drikpanchang.com, there is a fifteen-day difference in the starting time of the Shravan month depending on the followed lunar calendar in the region. In the Purnimant calendar, usually followed by North Indian states, the Shravan month starts fifteen days before the Amanta calendar.

Apart from all Mondays, all Tuesdays (Mangalwar) in Shravan month are dedicated to Goddess Parvati — a few devotees also observe fast on Tuesday during the holy month to please the consort of Lord Shiva.