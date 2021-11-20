Hollywood Filmmaker Martin Scorsese Honored With Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

New Delhi: In recognition of his legendary work on celluloid, the 52nd International Film Festival of India has conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award on Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese, at the opening ceremony held in Goa today, November 20, 2021.

Conveying his acceptance through a video message, the icon of international cinema said, “I am honored to receive such an award named after one of the truly great filmmakers of all time and my inspiration, Satyajit Ray. I have returned to Ray’s work over and over again and every time I watch his movies, it becomes a whole new experience. Watching Pather Panchali was a revelatory experience for me and it opened a whole new world for me.”

Remembering how intimacy, immediacy, tenderness and sensuality played crucial roles in Ray’s films, the filmmaker revealed that the music of Ray’s films inspired him in the making of the music of his own films.

“I showed Pather Panchali to my daughter at a young age, it has made a great impact on how she perceives the world and other cultures around the world.”

Expressing the joy of receiving the award, the filmmaker thanked the Indian Film industry for the honor bestowed upon him.

Regarded by many as one of the best cinematic minds of the 21st Century, Martin Scorsese is a Hollywood filmmaker. Cinematically stylish, his name is regarded as an institution in itself. He has created masterpieces like Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Departed, Shutter Island and The World of the Wall Street, among many other films which have captured the global imagination.

Martin Scorsese was born in Queens, New York City and he forayed into the world of films with short films like The Big Shave and It’s Not Just You, Murray.

Scorsese has founded the nonprofit organization The Film Foundation in 1990, the World Cinema Foundation in 2007 and the African Film Heritage Project in 2017.

He has won numerous awards including the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Awards for his films. In a career spanning more than five decades, Scorsese has directed & produced many feature films, documentary films, shorts films, television shows and music videos.

Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo has also been conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI 52 Opening Ceremony today.

Satyajit Ray is considered as one of the pioneers of the modern cinema and he is revered by cine-buffs across the world. His works like The Apu Trilogy, The Music Room etc. cemented his footing in the history of Indian cinema and remain classics till date.

Satyajit Ray was ray in the world of cinema which lights up a million minds and a billion cinematic ideas even today. As we celebrate 75 years of India’s independence and 100 years of the legendary filmmaker, it has been decided that IFFI’s Lifetime Achievement Award will henceforth be called the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.