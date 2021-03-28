Holika Dahan: History & Significance

Bhubaneswar: Holika Dahan is observed as Choti Diwali. On this day, people celebrate the victory of good over evil. By lighting the bonfire, people commemorate the triumph of Prahlad’s faith in god. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 29 while Holika Dahan is on March 28. On the eve of Holi, typically after sunset, a pyre is lit, signifying Holika Dahan that marks the victory of good over evil. People do parikrama of the fire while singing and dancing.

Although, the celebrations will be quite different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the increasing number of Covid cases, restrictions have been imposed and people are not allowed to take part in public gatherings.

History & Significance of the Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan marks the victory of the good over the evil. As per legends, on this day Hiranyakashyap, a demon god attempted to kill his son Prahlada. Hiranyakashyap’s son was an ardent follower of Lord Vishnu and his father resented this a lot. To stop Prahlada from worshipping Lord Vishnu, Hiranyakashyap tried to kill him by making him sit on a burning pyre with his aunt Holika, who had a boon that prevented her from being harmed. Prahlada chanted Lord Vishnu’s name, who saved him and it was Holika who died in the fire.

By lighting the bonfire before Holi, people commemorate the triumph of Bhakt Prahlad’s faith in god over the intentions of his father and his aunt.