Holi Special Recipe: Treat Yourself With Refreshing Thandai 

New Delhi: Thandai is one of the most famous and refreshing Indian beverage whisch is mostly made during Holi and Maha Shivratri. The word “thandai” means that which is cooling or cools and is derived from the word “thanda” which means “cool”or “cold” in Hindi language. It is also known as ‘shardai‘ or ‘sardai‘. Have a look:

INGREDIENTS

For thandai masala paste:

other ingredients:

INSTRUCTIONS

How to make thandai masala paste:

Firstly, in a large bowl take ¼ cup almond, 2 tbsp pistachios, ¼ cup cashew, ¼ cup melon seeds and ½ tbsp pepper.

Also add 2 tbsp poppy seeds, 2 tbsp fennel, 8 pods cardamom, ¼ tsp saffron and 3 tbsp rose petals.

Add 1½ cup water and soak for 6 hours. if you are in hurry then soak for 1 hour in hot water.

After 6 hours of soaking, you can see the dry fruits are soaked well.

Now transfer the soaked dry fruits into the mixi along with the water.

Blend to a very smooth paste. thandai masala paste is ready.

To prepare classic thandai, in a blender take 3 tbsp prepared thandai masala paste and 2 tbsp sugar.

Add 1 cup chilled milk and blend well.

Transfer the thandai into the tall glass along with ice cubes and garnish with dry fruits and dried rose petals.

How to make mango flavour thandai:

In a blender take 3 tbsp prepared thandai masala paste and 2 tbsp sugar.

Add 3 tbsp mango, 2 drops yellow food colour and 1 cup chilled milk and blend well.

Transfer the mango flavoured thandai into the tall glass along with ice cubes and garnish with dry fruits and dried rose petals.

How to make paan flavour thandai:

In a blender take 3 tbsp prepared thandai masala paste and 2 tbsp sugar.

Add 2 beetle leaves, 2 drops of green food colour and 1 cup chilled milk and blend well.