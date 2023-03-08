Holi 2023: India’s Festival of Colors celebrations

New Delhi: One of the most celebrated Hindu Festivals and an old Hindu custom is Holi. It honours the enduring and heavenly love of the Hindu deity Radha Krishna. As it honours the triumph of the Hindu deity Vishnu, also known as Narasimha Narayana, over Hiranyakashipu, the day also represents the victory of good over evil. It was created and is primarily observed on the Indian subcontinent, but thanks to the Indian diaspora, it has also spread to other parts of Asia and the Western world.

The most iconic part of Holi is the throwing of colored powder, also known as Gulal, on each other. People smear each other’s faces with different colors, dance to music, and indulge in delicious sweets and snacks.

In recent years, water guns, water balloons, and even flower petals have also become popular Holi accessories.

In Hindu mythology, Holi is best known as the killing of ‘Hollika’. Mythology states that when Prahalad refused to accept the orders of his father Hiranyakashyapu and kept praying for Lord Vishnu, Hiranyakashyapu took the help of her sister, Holika to kill him. Holika took Prahalad in her lap and sat in a bonfire as she had immunity to fire. Even after that, she burned alive while Prahlad was unaffected. Hence, ‘Holika Dahan’ is celebrated a day before Holi.

Apart from the celebration with colours, on this day, houses are filled with the delicious aroma of sweet and scrumptious sweet delicacies, which add a spark to the festival celebration. Traditional Thandai, Gujjiya, Malpua, Puran Poli, Bhang are often seen as common drinks and eateries during Holi.

Holi is celebrated across India and Mathura is one of the very famous places for this festival. People from all over the world visit Mathura to witness a grand celebration as the city is known to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. People have a lot of fun playing with flowers and colours during the festival here, which lasts for 9 days. There, Holi is celebrated with a lot of dry colours, water balloons, and water guns. The grand celebrations around the ‘Banke Bihari Temple’ in Mathura is something to watch out for. Other famous places include Barsana where they celebrate ‘Lath Mar Holi’. Here women have a tradition of beating men with sticks while men protect themselves with shields. In West Bengal, Holi is celebrated as ‘Dol Jatra’ with singing and dancing.

In South India, people worship the God of love, Kamadeva, on Holi while in Uttarakhand, Kumaoni Holi is celebrated with the singing of classical ragas. In Bihar, people traditionally clean their houses and then attend the festival. In Punjab, it is celebrated by in a difference style and is called ‘Hola Mohalla’. On this day, people show their martial arts, especially ‘kushti’, and celebrate with colours. Holi celebrations in Udaipur make the city look royal. There are traditional folk dances and folk songs followed by a lavish dinner and wonderful fireworks.