Holi 2021: Follow These Tips To Protect Your Skin From Harmful Colours
Bhubaneswar: Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated on the 28th and 29th of March this year. In the morning when we start playing Holi, we don’t think, that the colour applied to our skin will even go off or not. While playing Holi if only general precautions are taken, then these kinds of problems can be avoided. If before playing Holi you take these measures then the body can be safe from getting these colors. And, Holi can be enjoyed unperturbed.
Precautions to Be Taken Before Playing Holi
- Rub a thin layer of non-stick oil (preferably sunflower flowers oil as it has less density) around the exposed surfaces such as the neck, face, hands, and legs at least half an hour before rushing off to play.
- Have your head covered in a bandana. Preferably apply a layer of oil on the head or some sticky hair gel in order to repel the colour.
- Protect your eyes from the colours. Remove your contact lens before you head off to playing Holi.
- Close your eyes when someone tries to splash colours. By doing these simple things you would be able to protect your pupils from any damage.
- Also, avoid clothing that absorbs water, you don’t want to be soaked for long in colours. Primarily because you want to avoid skin allergies.
Precautions to Be Taken After Playing Holi
- Make it a point to wash your selves thoroughly after playing Holi.
- You can use a nail polish remover to help remove stubborn colour stains.
- Avoid scrubbing your skin too hard, our skin gets sensitized when a colour(synthetic colour) makes contact. Scrubbing your skin too hard will only aggravate the skin condition making it worse.
- Avoid going out in the sun for the day after the shower.
- Also, if you’re eyes get itchy and red, or if your skin were to develop a rash, visit a doctor as early as possible. Don’t hesitate to seek medical attention.
- The precautions are simple. Yet Holi can be enjoyed in its true sense, only when we play it safe.