Holi 2021: Follow These Tips To Protect Your Skin From Harmful Colours

Bhubaneswar: Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated on the 28th and 29th of March this year. In the morning when we start playing Holi, we don’t think, that the colour applied to our skin will even go off or not. While playing Holi if only general precautions are taken, then these kinds of problems can be avoided. If before playing Holi you take these measures then the body can be safe from getting these colors. And, Holi can be enjoyed unperturbed.

Precautions to Be Taken Before Playing Holi

Rub a thin layer of non-stick oil (preferably sunflower flowers oil as it has less density) around the exposed surfaces such as the neck, face, hands, and legs at least half an hour before rushing off to play.

Have your head covered in a bandana. Preferably apply a layer of oil on the head or some sticky hair gel in order to repel the colour.

Protect your eyes from the colours. Remove your contact lens before you head off to playing Holi.

Close your eyes when someone tries to splash colours. By doing these simple things you would be able to protect your pupils from any damage.

Also, avoid clothing that absorbs water, you don’t want to be soaked for long in colours. Primarily because you want to avoid skin allergies.

Precautions to Be Taken After Playing Holi