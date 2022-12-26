Hockey World Cup trophy reaches Puri, grand welcome tomorrow

Puri: The FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy reached Puri on Monday evening. The trophy will be given a grand welcome in a cultural program at the Sea Beach in front of Victoria Hotel on Tuesday at 7 am, authorities said.

Additional Collector Administration Pradeep Kumar Sahu, Additional SP Mihir Prasad Panda, Deputy Collector Rakesh Kumar Panda, District Information and Public Relations Officer Satish Kumar Sethi, and District Sports Officer Chandan Sahu were present to welcome the trophy tour to the pilgrim town of Puri.

Officials have informed that public representatives, administrative officers, and sports persons will participate in the programme. The trophy will be brought to the lions’ gate ‘Singhadwara’ where it will be given a grand welcome.

A program is also slated to be held at the newly-built Jagannath Stadium in Puri. Later, the trophy will be taken to Konark Eco Retreat and Konark Temple and finally will bid adieu from Puri district, sports officer Mr Sahu informed.