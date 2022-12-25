Hockey World Cup trophy on display at five places in Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup trophy to be received in the state capital on Sunday will be put on display at five different places throughout the day to mark the celebrations. Officials said after being received at Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11.30 am, it will be taken near Biju Patnaik statue close to the airport at 12 pm and kept there for half an hour.

It will be then taken in a procession to Lingaraj temple through Sishu Bhawan Square, Mausima flyover and Ratha Road and will be kept there for 10 minutes.The trophy will also be kept on display at Esplanade Mall from 1.50 pm to 2.20 pm after being taken on a procession via Kalpana Square and Puri-Cuttack Road.

From there it will then be taken to SOA University campus and then to KIIT University campus. The trophy will then be taken to Nayagarh. Sources said the trophy will arrive in Bhubaneswar after travelling 13 states and one Union Territory.The World Cup will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela from January 13 to 29.

To mark the celebrations of the quadrennial event, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will resume its weekly fest ‘Patha Utsav’ from Sunday.The first ‘Patha Utsav’ will be organised on Master canteen-Ram Mandir stretch of Janpath from 6.30 am to 9.30 am in which the civic body has planned a talent show.