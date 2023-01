Hockey World Cup: India Out Of Quarters After New Zealand Win In Penalty Shootout In Cross-Over Match

Bhubaneswar: India crashed out of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 after losing to New Zealand in the penalty shootout in the crossover match in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

New Zealand edged 5-4 in the penalty shootout to advance to the quarter-finals, where they will take on Belgium.

New Zealand had staged a great comeback to level the match 3-3 after they were trailing at 1-3 at one stage to take the match into the penalty shootout.