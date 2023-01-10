Hockey World Cup Inauguration: Commissionerate Police Issues Traffic Advisory; Check Details

Cuttack: The Copmmissionerate police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for the smooth movement of vehicles in Cuttack due to the inaugural ceremony of Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held at Barabati stadium here.

The city police has imposed certain restriction anticipating heavy crowd including players, officials & dignitaries.

This Traffic Regulatory System will remain in force from 12noon to onwards Wednesday till the end of the programme or till the crowd is dispersed. The general public are requested to cooperate in this regard.

For the better convenience of the general public/ spectators and to ensure smooth management of traffic, some restrictions have been imposed in public interest.

The Vehicles coming on the Ring Road, from the side of Mata Matha, will be diverted to the Right, at the different three lanes before the Gadagadia Temple, and will park their vehicles at the Lower Bali Jatra Ground. The Car PASS bearing vehicles will move towards Gada Gadeswara Temple, (through) Bamboo Depo Gada and will park their vehicles at designated parking places. The four and three wheeler vehicles coming from Howrah Motor Chak and Mastan Dargha will take right from Grinnar Hotel towards the ring road and they will park their vehicles at the Lower Bali Jatra Ground. These Vehicles will not be allowed to enter directly towards “Akash Vani Kendra.’ The vehicles having valid Car pass issued by competent authority will move from Bamboo Depot towards Barabati Stadium. No vehicles shall be allowed from Chief Justice resident, CDMO office and Madhusudan Statue towards Barabati Stadium. No vehicle shall be allowed from Fire office chhak towards Barabati stadium via Police reserve office. These vehicles will be allowed to park their vehicles at lower Balijatra ground via Buxibazar chhak, Samaj office chhak, Chandi Chhak ,Kanilca Chhak & Biju Pattanaik Chhak No vehicles shall be allowed directly towards Nariseva Sadan from Samaj office Chhak. These vehicles will park their vehicles at lower Balijatra ground by availing Mission road , Chandi Chhak ,Kanika Chhak& Biju Pattanaik Chhak The vehicles coming from Stewart School side will not be allowed to proceed Barabati Stadium and these vehicles will go by availing Kala Bikash Kendra (ICBIC) road. No vehicles shall be allowed From Chandi Chhak side to proceed toward Barabati Stadium and these vehicles will go by availing Convent school except vehicles pass bearing vehicles. The vehicles coming from Biju Patnaik Chak side will not permit to enter towards Barabati Stadium through the side of Dayashram Chhak. Thes vehicles will park their vehicles at lower Baliyatra ground through ring road by the side of Deer park.

10.No vehicles shall be allowed from Annad Bhwan gada to Upper Baliyatra ground through Indoor stadium. The Only Cuttack Club pass bearing and local resident vehicles shall be allowed to move.

The Vehicles coming from Chahata Chhak, will go straight through , Gadchandi Mandira via indoor Stadium, ring road towards Gadgadia Temple and park their vehicles at lower Balijatra ground N. vehicles shall be allowed towards Barabati stadium from Convent Balijatra ground. School, PHD Chhak ,Kill Khana & Dayashram Chhak.

Designated Parking places—-