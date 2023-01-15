Hockey World Cup Highlights: India-England play out a thrilling goalless draw

Rourkela: The matches between India and England have always been very closely contested. India came up with a spirited performance and exhibited a perfect example of playing as a unit as both defenders and forwards stepped up at the right time. England on the other hand also produced numerous attacks but both teams failed to break the impasse as the match ended in a goalless draw.

With an aim to extend its winning run in the 2023 edition of the Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh-led Team India squared off against England in their crucial Pool D match at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday. Despite creating a series of goal-scoring opportunities in the action-packed encounter against the World No.5 side, India failed to come up with the knockout blow as the Men In Blue played out a hard-fought goalless draw in Rourkela.

What a match it was on display by India and England in Group D at the Birsa Munda hockey stadium. High on confidence after winning their first games, both India and England produced entertaining hockey to keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The game saw as many 11 PCs but none of them got converted. While India failed to make most use of their three penalty corners, the host defenders played their heart out in denying England eight time in PCs. At the end, its one point each to both teams. England and India, both have four points from two games with the former on top of the table due to better goal difference. India play Wales in their last group encounter while England face Spain.