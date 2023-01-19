Hockey World Cup: England Get Into Quarterfinal After 4-0 Victory Over Spain

Bhubaneswar: England today dominated 4-0 victory over Spain earlier in the day in the Hockey World Cup here.

England defeated Spain 4-0 in their final Pool D match on Thursday. Phil Roper (10th minute), David Condon (21st minute), Nicholas Bandurak (50th minute) and Liam Ansell (51st minute) scored for England.

England are now at the top of the pool D with seven points after registering two wins and a draw. Their goal difference is 9 as they have scored nine goals and have conceded none.

India are currently in the second spot with four points, with one win and a loss in two games. If they win this match against Wales, they will get seven points and will equal England.

But this win would not give India a direct quarterfinal qualification, a privilege only reserved for the pool topper. For this, they will have to topple England in terms of goal difference. India’s current goal difference is two. They have scored two goals and have conceded none.

An 8-0 win over Wales will add ten goals to India’s tally, taking their goal difference to 10, higher than England. But if India concedes goals, they will need to keep the goal difference in mind and score more.

A second-place finish would mean that India will have to participate in cross-overs, a stage of the tournament where teams from different pools play against each other.