Hockey World Cup: 19 Odisha Ministers Tasked To Invite CMs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that his counterparts from all the states have been invited to the ensuing Men’s Hockey World Cup.

After the decision in the all-party meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, it has been decided that 19 ministers will go to different states and officially give invitation letters.

The Odisha CM made the announcement at an all-party meeting.

Disability Empowerment and Social Justice Minister Ashok Chandra Panda will go to Hyderabad to invite Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

Odia Language Literature & Culture Department Minister Aswini Kumar Patra will go to Dehradun to extend an invitation to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Similarly, Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak will visit Puducherry, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram respectively to invite Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.